Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other in Eric & Jessie Season 3 First Look

Keep the PDA coming!

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker just can't keep their hands off each other in this new promo for Eric & Jessie season three.

The video announces, "Kick off a new season of the Deckers for more hugs, laughs and lots of this," as the hunky football star and sexy country singer are shown smooching and kissing repeatedly. "Because for these two, the relationship goals and fairytale never end."

Hot!

Check out the Eric & Jessie first look promo for yourself to see what's to come on season three!

