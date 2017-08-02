RHONY: Ramona Singer Teases Her "Butt-Naked" Make-Up Session With Bethenny Frankel

Looking ahead to the season's reunion special, Ramona admitted that, though it did get tense at times, the gathering was a bit lighter than seasons past. "The best part is we all walked away on friendly terms," she added. "Last reunion, there was so much tension and everyone walked away not in a great place with each other. This reunion, we all walked away happy for each other and wishing each other well."

That said, as always, she still had some explaining to do. "I had to own my behavior in Mexico. I admit it gets a little old, Sonja and I wanting the best room. I realize I looked like a total jerk but I have to own it. What can I say, I'm not perfect but I own it," she said. "The reunion got crazy at some points but I think the viewers are going to love it because there is a lot of laughter too. You cannot make up this stuff."

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

