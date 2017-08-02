Details On Ben Affleck's Hot Hollywood Date Night With Lindsay Shookus

No bad blood here!

It looks like Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are continuing to get on with their lives post-split. On Monday evening, Ben was spotted on a date at Hollywood's iO West Improv Theater with his new girlfriend, and Saturday Night Live producer, Lindsay Shookus.

But Garner was also seen on a date of her own. The actress was spotted earlier in the day hanging around town with Ben's mom Christine Ann Boldt. The pair looked quite content as they strolled the streets of Brentwood.

Looks like these two are keeping things cordial for the kids.