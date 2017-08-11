Selena Gomez and These Other Stars' Reactions to Winning First Teen Choice Awards Were Just Adorable

Surf's up! Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Rihanna are among the nominees for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

The ceremony, which takes place this Sunday, isn't their first rodeo.

Selena is nominated for a whopping eight awards this year—including for more than her music or acting work; In addition to categories such as Choice Summer Female Artist, she is also up for Choice Instagrammer, Choice Snapchatter, Choice Style Icon, Choice Female Hottie and Choice Changemaker. She won her first Teen Choice Award in 2009 and has won a total of 15, including the honorary Ultimate Choice Award that she received in 2014.

Miley won her first Teen Choice Award in 2007 and has a total of nine. This year, she is nominated for Choice Summer Female Artist and Choice Summer Song for "Malibu."

Rihanna is nominated for Choice Style Icon, Choce Female Hottie and Choice Pop Song for "Love on the Brain." She has won five Teen Choice Awards in the past.