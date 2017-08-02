Pregnant Six-Pack Mom Sarah Stage Claps Back at ''Ignorant'' Body Shamers

Remember: Neither fat-shaming nor fit-shaming is OK!

In 2015, model Sarah Stage made headlines (and haters) throughout her first pregnancy for having six-pack abs right up until the end. Two years later, the mom of one is pregnant again—and still fit as ever.

While her experience with a bevy of online trolls experience could have soured Stage on wanting to share her sophomore pregnancy with the world, it has not. The six-pack mom, who is now 7-months-pregnant, is taking to Instagram yet again to show her fitness journey to her 2.3 million fans and she's also making sure to clap back at the haters.

One more time she's proving that she's not going to cover up to shut up her body critics.