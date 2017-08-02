Kendall Jenner Obtains Permanent Restraining Order Against Lovesick Fan

Kendall Jenner may get at least some sense of security back.

E! News can confirm the 21-year-old model was granted a permanent restraining order again Thomas Hummel—an obsessed fan who's been writing her incessant love letters since February.

Though Kendall didn't appear in court today, her attorney, Shawn Holley, was there on her behalf. Holley presented a declaration from Kendall's head of security, which prompted the judge to rule for a permanent restraining order.

According to the docs, Hummel must stay at least 100 yards away from Kendall at all times, and he's forbidden from trying to contact her in any way for the next three years. He's also restricted from owning any guns during that time.