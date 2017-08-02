Everything You Need for the Perfect Outdoor Movie Night

Fact: Summer weather is a dream scenario.

Not only do you get to spend your days frolicking in the sun, but it also stays warm enough for you to enjoy the outdoors well into the evening. And in the spirit of staying out late, you're also in the mood to entertain.

One genius way to gather your friends in a low-key way? Throw an outdoor movie night right in your own backyard. Set up a screen, pick a flick, provide some snacks and you're set.