Jeremy Renner Wants More Kids But Says "That's Not in My Future"

Raising a child post-divorce is never easy—not even for Jeremy Renner.

The Avengers star recently graced the cover of Men's Journal's September 2017 issue, in which he opened up about his family and future.

The actor's only child, a daughter named Ava, was born in 2013, and Renner has been sharing custody of her with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco since their divorce in 2014. Men's Journal reported that Renner purchased his massive Hollywood Hills home when he and Pacheco were still together, but now the actor lives by himself in the space that was designed for a family, with his daughter staying there half the time.

"I'd like to have eight [kids] running around," the Hawkeye actor told the magazine. "A gaggle, a little clan."

He told the outlet he has thought about having another girl and naming her Hannah.

"But at this point," he said, "That's not in my future."

"It takes two," he explained. "Doing it alone is not fun. You want to share the experience. You kind of want a partner. I've done so many amazing, cool-ass things in my life—but I think as we get older, there's more value in doing something with somebody."