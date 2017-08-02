Justin Bieber's White Tees Are Up for Grabs, Thanks to Stylist Karla Welch

Celeb stylist Karla Welch has been doing this for months, and finally, tomorrow, they'll be available to you.

She remembers exactly why she first started reworking classic men's Hanes white tees. In an interview with Vogue, Karla said it was because her client, Justin Bieber, "wanted them tomorrow."

"He was so fearless," the pro continued. "[He said], ‘I want T-shirts that are long,' and they literally didn't exist in the marketplace. It was a bit of a nightmare."

So with that, Karla made it her mission to create exactly what the star was looking for—buying insane amounts of triple-XL tees from the local Kmart, tearing them apart only to remake them using a pattern she created.

Tomorrow, on xKarla.com, a line of seven, stylist-designed T-shirts (for men and women) drop and will be available to you. The best part? Each tee is $30.