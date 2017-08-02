We Dare You Not to Cry After Watching LeJuan James Gift His Parents a Home

His grandmother's words combined with his appreciation for his family gave him the determination to achieve this goal. The comedian tells us, ever since the big moment there have been a lot of happy tears.

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster and still is, ever since the moment that we finished filming. When you hear me touring the house, that's a conversation that we're having right after the blindfolds. That is my mom telling me about the Ten Commandments and that's something that my grandmother always used to preach to me about," he says. "You know it's hard for us kids sometimes to express how much we love our parents, even though they know it. It's hard actually verbally to come out and say it. It's not like something that you constantly do. It was such a genuine moment because it was just me pouring my heart out and telling them in that particular time, 'This is me trying to repay you guys for being the wonderful parents that you are.'"

And like many of us, LeJuan admits that he might not express that gratitude and love as often as he'd like, "I feel like I don't say it enough, so I wanted to say it at that particular moment. This morning they both called me crying saying, 'We can't stop thinking about it. We can't believe this is our house!' And it's been like that from the moment that they took off the blindfolds. It's just been an emotional rollercoaster of joy, and you cry because you can't contain it and then you see the overwhelming reaction of people on the Internet."

Aside from helping his parents, the social media maven, who has almost 2 million followers on Instagram and 2.6 million on Facebook, hopes that this will also motivate others and help them appreciate those around them.

"Like for me, I always try to inspire others. I always tell people, 'Why can't you be me?' You know I had a dream, I pursued it. I just want other people to see me as an example and say, 'Hey, I want to go harder today for the ones that I love,'" he says.