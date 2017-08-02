Jessica Biel Reveals How Motherhood Helped Prepare Her for The Sinner

"Easier in the sense that I truly understand what it means to have a child, what the history of that looks like. You know, the actual process of it. And then what it means to be a parent," the former 7th Heaven star told E! News at the show's premiere event in New York City. "So playing a person who commits a crime like this and then has to really deal with the repercussions of how does that look like for her family unit—that I really understand and I feel very connected to that idea."

The Sinner, based on the novel of the same name by Petra Hammesfahr, follows the aftermath of Cora's heinous crime, as Det. Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) delves into Cora's past to try and determine why she did what she did. It's that exploration of Cora's dark secrets that drove Biel to the project.