What's in Miss Teen USA's Makeup Bag?

ESC: Sophia Dominguez-Heithoff, Miss Missouri, Miss Teen USA 2017

Gotham/GC Images

Sophia Dominguez-Heithoff is officially Miss Teen USA 2017!

Miss Missouri took home the crown on Saturday night after placing first among 51 contestants. In order to take home the gold at the famous competition, teens, ages 14-19, must demonstrate their leadership potential, talent and, of course, beauty. The Kansas City native did all three with grace, including sharing how her work with the Girls Scouts led to new legislation in Missouri (yas, queen!).

"I love being a teen girl," she told E! News. For the beauty pageant winner, being a teen girl includes making a difference, going to college, working out and learning some beauty hacks along the way.

"During the process I have actually learned how to put on false eyelashes very well! You have about an hour and a half to be completely stage ready," she told us. 

The 17-year-old also has a pretty expansive knowledge of makeup, so we asked her which products helped her get through the Miss Teen USA with ease. Check out what's in the winner's makeup bag below!

ESC:Teen Usa

Laura Geller

"I love a good face primer," Miss Teen USA told E! News.

Spackle Under Make-up Primer, $32

ESC:Teen Usa

YSL

"My favorite foundation is a must-have and it is YSL Touché Eclat. You can build coverage, so it's great for the stage, but also everyday."

Touché Eclat Foundation, $58 

ESC:Teen Usa

Tarte

"When I want to have extra under-eye coverage, I use Shape Tape contour concealer by Tarte."

Shape Tape Contour Concealer, $25 

ESC:Teen Usa

Lorac

"My favorite eyeshadow palettes are ones with a range or shimmers and mattes. I love the Lorac Pro palettes."

Pro Palette, $44

ESC:Teen Usa

Hoola Matte Bronzer

"I love using the Hoola Bronzer from Benefit to contour."

Matte Bronzer, $29 

ESC:Teen Usa

The Perfect Face

"No matter the product I'm using, application is key."

All Eyes on You Brush Set, $150 

ESC:Teen Usa

Image Skincare

Ormedic Balancing Lip Enhancement Complex, $15.99 

If Sophia trusted these products for the famous teen beauty pageant, then they're probably worth trying. 

What will you try? Tell us below! 

