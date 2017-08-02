What's in Miss Teen USA's Makeup Bag?

Sophia Dominguez-Heithoff is officially Miss Teen USA 2017!

Miss Missouri took home the crown on Saturday night after placing first among 51 contestants. In order to take home the gold at the famous competition, teens, ages 14-19, must demonstrate their leadership potential, talent and, of course, beauty. The Kansas City native did all three with grace, including sharing how her work with the Girls Scouts led to new legislation in Missouri (yas, queen!).

"I love being a teen girl," she told E! News. For the beauty pageant winner, being a teen girl includes making a difference, going to college, working out and learning some beauty hacks along the way.