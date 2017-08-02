What's in Miss Teen USA's Makeup Bag?

Gotham/GC Images
Sophia Dominguez-Heithoff is officially Miss Teen USA 2017!
Miss Missouri took home the crown on Saturday night after placing first among 51 contestants. In order to take home the gold at the famous competition, teens, ages 14-19, must demonstrate their leadership potential, talent and, of course, beauty. The Kansas City native did all three with grace, including sharing how her work with the Girls Scouts led to new legislation in Missouri (yas, queen!).
"I love being a teen girl," she told E! News. For the beauty pageant winner, being a teen girl includes making a difference, going to college, working out and learning some beauty hacks along the way.
"During the process I have actually learned how to put on false eyelashes very well! You have about an hour and a half to be completely stage ready," she told us.
The 17-year-old also has a pretty expansive knowledge of makeup, so we asked her which products helped her get through the Miss Teen USA with ease. Check out what's in the winner's makeup bag below!
"I love a good face primer," Miss Teen USA told E! News.
"My favorite foundation is a must-have and it is YSL Touché Eclat. You can build coverage, so it's great for the stage, but also everyday."
"When I want to have extra under-eye coverage, I use Shape Tape contour concealer by Tarte."
"My favorite eyeshadow palettes are ones with a range or shimmers and mattes. I love the Lorac Pro palettes."
"I love using the Hoola Bronzer from Benefit to contour."
"No matter the product I'm using, application is key."
If Sophia trusted these products for the famous teen beauty pageant, then they're probably worth trying.
What will you try? Tell us below!