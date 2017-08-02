How Alex Rodriguez Went From Doping Scandals to Taking Over Sports Television and Dating Jennifer Lopez: ''You Have to Own Your S--t''

It wasn't too long ago that a simple mention of the name Alex Rodriguez put a bad taste in our mouths...but that's all changed these days.

The 42-year-old former baseball star has made significant progress in redeeming himself ever since his 2014 doping scandal, becoming an asset for sports media and even sparking a much-followed relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

So how did he do it? And in just a few years, at that?

Rodriguez sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and admitted he simply took responsibility for his mistakes and changed.

"It starts with being accountable," he stated. "When people can see that you're genuine, that's when they pay attention. You have to own your s--t."