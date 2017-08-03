Meghan Markle's Suits Guide to Dressing Like an Adult at the Office

USA
Meghan Markle's here to teach you about dressing like an adult in the workplace.
In honor of the actress' birthday tomorrow, we're taking some serious style notes from her Suits character Rachel's adult office wardrobe. You know, because sometimes the lines between being business-appropriate and not get a little blurry.
So for all you professionals out there, who wear white shirts, pencil skirts and pantsuits on the daily, take notes. This lawyer's closet is, in all honesty, pretty typical, but every once and a while she surprises us with a fashion-forward top or a bold pair of pumps.
The formula is pretty simple (Rachel follows somewhat of a strict top and skirt regimen), so take a scroll through three perfect-for-the-boardroom looks you can easily imitate!
When Meghan's character Suits-up (pun intended) for court dates, her go-to is an expertly-tailored, menswear-inspired pantsuit. For important board meetings or that interview for the job you're hoping to land, rock something like this and you'll be sure to get the gig.
Modal-Jersey Camisole, Was: $85, Now: $39
When you think of a typical lawyer's attire (or really any businesswoman, for that matter), this is probably the outfit that comes to mind. A crisp white shirt is a must, throw a grey pencil skirt into the mix and you couldn't look the part more then top it all off with a cool leather folio or notebook and pointed-toe pumps!
Cotton Shirt, $25
Daisie, $90
It's not often you see lawyers or, really, any professionals wearing something like this IRL, but, hey, girls just wanna have fun! For those of you itching to add personality to this extra-adult outfits, something like this is your perfect match. Keep your skirt business as usual and pair it with a statement-making top.
Ruffled Lace Long Sleeve Top, $1,945
Anthem Crop Cami, Was: $20, Now: $15
Johan Skirt, $145
Raphael Sandals, $75
It's adulting 101: office edition.
Clearly, pencil skirts are key.
Suits airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on USA Network