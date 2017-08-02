Do Cellulite Products Work? A Celeb Dermatologist Weighs In

"[Cellulite] is a common complaint among my patients. Everyone wants an easy answer for it…but there is no magic cream," explained Dr. Francesca Fusco, of Wexler Dermatology in NYC. "Imagine a five-pound block of fat—it's yellow and bumpy. If you put rubber bands around it, pockets of fat will rise up—that's cellulite. The science behind [anti-cellulite creams] is they cause a swelling or tightening of skin to make it look less bumpy and lumpy."

In case you were wondering why men don't have cellulite, it's because their genetic bands are thicker and crisscross each other, keeping the pockets of fat at bay.

Although some experts have called this buzzy skin-care trend all hype, if you have the right expectation, it may just work for you. Translation: Know that any sculpting or anti-cellulite product that you apply on top of your skin is temporary.

"It's a nice little fix for a few hours to a day," said the dermatologist, who independently surveys beauty products. "If you have a pool party or a reunion to go to and if you're wearing shorts, with an anti-cellulite cream and self-tanner or makeup, [your body will] look leaner."