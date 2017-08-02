Sofia Vergara Is Proud to Be Posing Nude at 45: ''At This Time in Your Life, You Can't Be Perfect''

Matthias Vriens-McGrath for Women's Health
Sofia Vergara is not afraid to strip down and bare it all...In fact, she's quite proud to do so!
The Modern Family star covers the annual Naked Issue of Women's Health Magazine in which she opens up about what it means to be posing nude at her age.
"Here's a woman, 45, being able to show her body," she told the publication. "It's not like before, when it was just young girls who would make the cover of a magazine."
So how exactly did the actress and mother prepare for the shoot? Well, first and foremost, she accepts her body and her skin for what it is and what it is not.
"I'm 45. Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can't be perfect," she explained. "It's not that you hate it, or that you're upset about it, but it is our reality. We're changing. I see it happening to me."
She continued, "I want to look my age, but I want to look great. I think if you are obsessed with this 'I want to look younger' thing, you're going to go crazy...People say, 'Oh, you look like you're in your twenties.' Well, it's not true. Our skin is different. I had never thought of the word pore, then I'm like, 'S--t! What do I do with these?'"
As far as her body, Vergara revealed she does work out about three to four times a week, but she's not too proud to admit that she absolutely loathes it.
"Joe built a very nice gym in the house, so I don't have any excuses, [but] it's like torture for me," she said. "I'm in a bad mood two hours before, I'm in a bad mood while I'm doing it, I'm in a bad mood at the end because I have to schedule the next class."
The only reason she continues to exercise is to stay healthy.
"It's not about having muscle or cut abs," she admitted. "I don't have abs because I'm not 'I need to be like a fit model with a perfect body.' That would take too much effort!"
The actress said she doesn't even do it to build strength because that's simply not in the cards for her.
"I don't know if I'm strong," she told the magazine. "I have bad knees and very thin bones; I can barely do a pushup. I wish I could be a little more athletic, but when you're born with these gigantic boobs…I've had them since I was 13, and then they got bigger when I was pregnant and had the baby."
However, she works hard because she knows she has to—something she's maintained in her career, too.
"Often I haven't been the youngest or most intelligent girl in the room, but I always am the hardest working one," she said. "Dreams don't happen if you just sit down and accept things."
Read her full interview in the September issue of Women's Health Magazine, on stands August 8.