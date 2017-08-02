Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Enjoy a Comedy Date While Jennifer Garner Strolls With His Mom

It was quite the busy day for these famous exes.

On the heels of a quick weekend trip to Maine, Ben Affleck and his new leading lady, Lindsay Shookus, were spotted arriving to Hollywood's iO West Improv Theater Monday night to catch a 6:30 p.m. show. According to a source, the SNL producer met up with some people she knew while Ben came along for support. The show is often treated as a scouting ground for SNL. After the performance, the couple walked out separately and headed to dinner at Pizzeria Mozza, where they chatted about the comedians. After roughly an hour and a half, the duo headed out with leftovers.

While her son was busy enjoying a date night, Affleck's mother Christine Ann Boldt caught up with her former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Garner, that same day. The women were spotted taking a stroll in Brentwood and there seemed to be no shortage of smiles. At one point, the ladies gleefully embraced while they walked and swapped a pair of sunglasses.