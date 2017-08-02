What Miley Cyrus Learned About Marriage From Her Parents

Like mother and father, like daughter.

Miley Cyrus weathered some storms when it comes to love, as did her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. In an interview published in Cosmopolitan's September 2017 issue (on newsstands on Aug. 8), the pop star, who is engaged for the second time to Liam Hemsworth, recalls what her mom and dad have taught her about marriage.

"One thing I've learned about marriage from my parents: Nothing and no one stays the same," Miley told the outlet. "Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love's journey!"