Kate Beckinsale Embarrasses Her Mom and Daughter on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kate Beckinsale is the best kind of talk show guest.

When she appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday to promote her new movie The Only Living Boy in New York, she began by embarrassing her 18-year-old daughter, Lily Sheen. "You know how they have crushes on Justin Bieber and things like that? She's got one on you," the actress told Jimmy Kimmel. "It's a little bit of a tricky situation, because my daughter's dad is dating Jimmy's ex-girlfriend—it's very twisted. It's a sort of horrible, Human Centipede-y vibe."

"Anyway, I think you should be pleased. She's very attractive," Beckinsale told the late-night host. Before he got any ideas, she said, "She's out of your league! I just want you to know that."

To Kimmel's surprise, Sheen was in the audience. "Don't embarrass her," the actress warned.