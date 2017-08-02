5 Celebs You Need to Follow for Their Instagram Stories Alone

Time flies when you're busy watching people have fun, right?
It's officially been a year since stories came to Instagram and over the past 12 months celebrities have embraced the new platform as a way to give us insight into their daily lives. For some it's a platform for storytelling, for others it's for the cutest family photos, but either way certain stars have managed to keep us coming back to their Instagram stories after a full year.
So whose stories have been the best to keep up with? These famous faces are definitely the top five.
1. Chrissy Teigen
We're well aware that the model can be hilarious on any form of social media, but that doesn't make her Instagram stories any less special. Whether it be LOL-worthy shots with her husband John Legend, adorable pics of their baby Luna, a delicious-looking new recipe or just hysterical tokens of her wonderful wisdom, Chrissy Teigen has established that her approach to social media is that nothing is off limits.
If you're not yet hooked on the Cougar Town alum's Instagram stories, you soon will be. The actress constantly takes to IG to share some of the craziest (and funniest) stories that have happened to her—not to mention she's an incredible storyteller. Just take a look at her documenting the scariest Uber ride we've ever heard.
3. Chance the Rapper
Your life will change once you see the Chicago rapper's nearly 2-year-old daughter, Kensli—she's that adorable. The Coloring Book musician held off from posting baby pics for a year after his daughter's birth for the sake of her privacy, but now the young father just can't help himself, and we don't blame him.
When he's on tour and away from Kensli, he shares behind the scenes videos of him and his musical pals backstage, but it always culminates in a joyous reunion with his daughter when he comes home—you may need a tissue.
4. Ansel Elgort
It's been known that the Baby Driver star and his girlfriend Violetta are absolute goals, and the actor's Instagram stories only prove that further. The duo is always up to something adventurous, and whether it's a beach day or movie premiere the two always manage to look so in love while doing it.
The songstress uses Instagram Stories the same way she uses Instagram: to show her real-mom struggles, brag about her hot husband and give us glimpses into her successful singing career.
There are plenty of other celebs that are worthy of checking in on (Thomas Rhett, JoeJonas, Katy Perryand many, many more) but these names above are a surefire way to be endlessly entertained for hours on end.