The Best Celebrity Short Hairstyles—Get Inspired

Short hair, which ends between the ear lobes and shoulders, combines the versatility of long hair and the low maintenance of a short haircut. It's the best of both worlds.

Lately, celebrities have been hopping on the bob and "lob" (read: long bob) bandwagon with pride. Selena Gomez, Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens, Bella Hadid—the list goes on and on. Why? This length looks good on literally everyone.

The style is relatively limited when it comes to styling (you can never just throw it in a bun). So, on the red carpet, the shape, texture and color play significant roles in creating standout looks. If you opt for the length (or, you're growing out a shorter cut), celebrity photos promise to provide the inspiration you need to keep it fresh and fun every day.