Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky's Private Relationship Is ''Getting Serious''

They may be low key but their romance is certainly heating up!

Jennifer Lawrence and her filmmaker beau Darren Aronofsky have been avoiding the limelight at all costs since they got together in 2016, but the quiet couple are definitely stepping things up in their private relationship, a source tells E! News.

The insider says, "Things are getting serious with them. They are so in love with each other."

What really connects the two of them is their shared sense of humor, adds the source. "Jennifer always cracks jokes and Darren just gets her humor. They laugh all the time!"

The source also said that the Oscar-winning actress and the Black Swan director, who met while filming their upcoming thriller Mother! in New Orleans, had "an amazing dynamic" on set.

As for what's to come for the under-the-radar duo? The source says that the two have indeed discussed their future together but are "not in any rush to get married." However, marriage is "something Darren would love."

The insider also noted that, "[Darren] adores Jennifer so much."