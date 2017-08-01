Are Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Reuniting On Jimmy Kimmel Live?

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

A Brad and Jen reunion could be in the works! 

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston split in 2005, but recently the rumors have been flying that the couple may be ready for a reunion. Word on he street is that Jimmy Kimmel is facilitating a tell-all interview with the exes for his late night show. 

Kimmel and Aniston go way back and have been friends for years, and he might just have a few connections to Pitt as well. Could Kimmel really be about to pull off the biggest reunion interview of the century? 

Read

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Are Still in Contact

Sorry to disappoint, but this rumor is so false. As of now, the couple has no plans to reconcile on national television, but keep hope alive. You never know what Kimmel might have up his sleeve.

What other rumors are we putting to rest today? Watch the E! News clip to find out! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

