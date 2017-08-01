Olympics Return to Los Angeles: 19 Retro Athleisure Picks Inspired by the 1984 Summer Games

Branded: Retro Athleisure

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Big news: The Olympic Games are coming to Los Angeles. But not so fast, you're going to have to wait until 2028 for that to happen.

True: It feels like forever, especially since the last time the Games were hosted in the City of Angels was all the way back in 1984. But thankfully you can get in the spirit right now by scooping up some throwback Olympics swag on Ebay. Vintage goods not your thing? It's a good thing retro athleisure is a trend of its very own right now. 

Think: oversized hoodies, classic sweatpants and other low-key sportswear staples that meet your modern comfort needs.

Branded: Retro Athleisure

LNDR

LNDR Noodie Printed Cotton-Blend Jersey Sweatshirt, $210

Branded: Retro Athleisure

Vintage

Vintage 1984 Los Angeles Olympics McDonalds Snapback, $18

Branded: Retro Athleisure

Nike

Nike Air Max Thea Perforated Leather Sneakers, $120

Branded: Retro Athleisure

Tory Sport

Tory Sport Paneled Perforated Stretch-Jersey Bodysuit, $150

Branded: Retro Athleisure

Vintage

Vintage 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Tean Levi's Velour Jacket, $72

Branded: Retro Athleisure

L'Etoile Sport

L'Etoile Sport Two-Tone Stretch-Jersey and Mesh Tennis Skirt, $135

Branded: Retro Athleisure

Falke

Falke Performance Running Shorts, $93

Branded: Retro Athleisure

Vintage

Vintage Mens Levi's 1984 Olympic Team Sleeveless Shirt, $30

Branded: Retro Athleisure

The Upside

The Upside Oxford Cotton Shorts, $97

Branded: Retro Athleisure

Tory Sport

Tory Sport Performance Embroidered Piqué Top, $120

Branded: Retro Athleisure

Nike

Nike Versa Dri-Fit Cropped Printed Jersey Sweatshirt, $65

Branded: Retro Athleisure

Adidas Originals

Adidas Originals Supergirl Track Pant, $70

Branded: Retro Athleisure

P.E Nation

P.E Nation Dead Heat Striped Stretch-Knit Top, $200

Branded: Retro Athleisure

Charli Cohen

Charli Cohen CC Performance Leggings, $83

Branded: Retro Athleisure

No Ka'oi

No Ka'oi Wela Oversized Colour-Block Sweatshirt, $289

Branded: Retro Athleisure

LNDR

LNDR Recovery Jersey Performance Track Pants, $140

Branded: Retro Athleisure

Puma

Puma Oversized Color-Block Hoodie, $65

Branded: Retro Athleisure

P.E Nation

P.E Nation Double Innings Striped Stretch-Jersey Leggings, $130

Branded: Retro Athleisure

LNDR

LNDR A-Grade Seamless Performance Bra, $51

2028, we'll be waiting.  

