So...Does Nicole Kidman Look Like Glinda the Good Witch?

Don't get us wrong, Nicole Kidman can do no wrong.

But just know if the Top Of The Lake: China Girl actress' red carpet look at all reminds you of Glinda the Good Witch (The Wizard of Oz reference, y'all), know you're not alone.

Hear us out: Yes, there's no denying the Zuhair Murad dress is a masterpiece (just look at all that detail), there's also no denying there's a lot going on. All at once. Between the ruffled cuffs and neckline, the underlying, intricate beading and embroidery work, the small velvet bows and back cutouts, the crystal-embellished belt and the heavy tulle overlay, the gown is doing multiple things at once. Too many things? Well, that's for you to decide.