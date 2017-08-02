So...Does Nicole Kidman Look Like Glinda the Good Witch?

ESC: Nicole Kidman

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Don't get us wrong, Nicole Kidman can do no wrong.

But just know if the Top Of The Lake: China Girl actress' red carpet look at all reminds you of Glinda the Good Witch (The Wizard of Oz reference, y'all), know you're not alone.

Hear us out: Yes, there's no denying the Zuhair Murad dress is a masterpiece (just look at all that detail), there's also no denying there's a lot going on. All at once. Between the ruffled cuffs and neckline, the underlying, intricate beading and embroidery work, the small velvet bows and back cutouts, the crystal-embellished belt and the heavy tulle overlay, the gown is doing multiple things at once. Too many things? Well, that's for you to decide.

Nicole Kidman's Best Looks

To help you get to your own conclusion, take a scroll through the below detail shots of Nicole's latest premiere look. Then let us know what you think in the comments below!

ESC: Nicole Kidman

Media-Mode / Splash News

There's no denying the intricate detailing of this dress need be applauded, but if we break it all down (i.e. the ruffled cuffs and neckline, beaded sleeves and bodice, tulle overlay on the bodice, etc.) it's definitely a lot to take it. All at once.

ESC: Nicole Kidman

Media-Mode / Splash News

The elegant back cutouts on the timeless silhouette are elegant and uber-feminine, but again we're seeing a ribboned trim, potentially velvet clamps, lots of bead work and then on top of the gorgeous skirt details, a cloud of tulle.

ESC: Nicole Kidman

MTRX / BACKGRID

In true, Old Hollywood glam/Nicole Kidman style, her hair is perfectly pinned in a low bun with pulled out, lightly curled pieces making for a refined, gorgeous look. As per usual, her skin's glow is enviable, but thoughts on that lipstick shade? It's a packs a powerful color punch among such a neutral palette. 

ESC: Nicole Kidman

MTRX / BACKGRID

Her thin, ankle strap heels are just the right amount of dainty in a shade of subtle gold adding to the overall ethereal look.

ESC: Nicole Kidman

MTRX / BACKGRID

We leave you with this close up of all the details on top and around the actress' waist. Is it busy to you or just pure genius?

That's for you to decide.

And, I guess, us to find out.

