Nick Cannon Thinks His Kids Will End Up in the Entertainment Industry: ''They Love Attention''

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey's twins Moroccan and Monroe are probably bound for Hollywood.
The 36-year-old actor sat down with E! News' Erin Lim and admitted the twins have contracted the entertainment "bug."
"My kids, especially Moroccan and Monroe, they're hams," he laughed. "They love attention. They love performing. My son is fascinated with cameras and directing and making little movies. They definitely have the bug."
However, Cannon kind of hoped to see them go another direction.
"I'd rather them be nuclear physicists or brain surgeons," he admitted. "But I can't control that. So if they want to be entertainers, I'll support it."
That's part of Cannon and Carey's whole goal as co-parents.
"Just take the ego out of it, and really just unconditional love—doing what you're supposed to do as a parent," he said of parenting with his ex-wife. "Parenting is an evolution, daily, you're bettering yourself. We all make mistakes...but it's all rooted in unconditional love."
Meanwhile, Cannon also welcomed his third child, son Golden "Sagon" Cannon, into the world with Brittany Bell in February.
How would he describe life as a parent to the baby boy over the last five months?
"Golden," Cannon quipped. "That's his name and that's what the experience is. It's just so amazing…When you get to see it at that stage and you're reminded of how pure and how innocent everything can be in the midst of when things seem to be crazy, it kind of just puts everything in the right perspective."
