Here's Exactly What It's Like to Date Jenny Slate—According to Jenny Slate

Pretty much everyone in the world knows that indie darling Jenny Slate dated Captain America (aka her Gifted co-star Chris Evans) when she was fresh off her divorce from Dean Fleisher-Camp in 2016. Fans may have been rooting for the unlikely pair, but unfortunately, their love was fleeting and the two split in February after nine months of dating. However, the actress has dusted herself off and is doing a-okay professionally and personally.

Her new film Landline hit theaters on July 21, and the SNL alum has also recently been linked to Jon Hamm (the two were spotted at a movie together in June).

In her new interview with Marie Claire, Slate opened up on a bevy of personal topics include her past romance with Evans, her divorce and her penchant for being too honest. From the interview, it's pretty clear how she's charmed her way into becoming the queen of indies and hearts.

Is she as down to Earth as she seems? Here's what Jenny Slate's really like to date—according to Jenny Slate...