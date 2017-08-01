Ben Affleck Vacations in Maine With Lindsay Shookus: ''He Really Enjoys Spending Time With Her''

Ben Affleck and his new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus continue to spend time together following the news of their romance.

E! News can confirm the couple spent the weekend in Maine after he finished wrapping The Justice League, which he's been filming in London.

"He really enjoys spending time with Lindsay," a source told us. "They went to Maine together for a quick weekend with her family and friends."

The couple was spotted at a Tony's Foodland grocery store in Naples after having grabbed a coffee at the nearby Dunkin Donuts. A local resident spotted Affleck in the parking lot and asked for a photo, telling E! News he was "nothing short of a gentleman and super sweet."