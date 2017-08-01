Bobby Moynihan Talks Saturday Night Live Exit & Says His Final Season Was a "Whole New Ballgame"

Bobby Moynihan may be moving on from Saturday Night Live, but he's still happy to talk about what it was like to live his "life's dream."

The star appeared during the TV Critics' Association summer press tour to promote his new CBS series, Me, Myself, & I, in which he plays the present day 40 year-old version of a character who's also played by John Larroquette and Jack Dylan Grazer, and spoke a bit about what it was like to be a primetime player during on hell of an eventful year, before and after the unexpected election of Donald Trump.

"I felt like I was on one show for eight years and another show for one year," Moynihan said. "It was a completely different machine last year. ... You get so used to never sleeping and writing constantly all night long, and then you think well I made it, I made it through eight years of this, it can't get any worse. And then all of a sudden Trump happens."