Andy Grammer Welcomes Daughter Louisiana K, His First Child With Wife Aijia

Andy Grammer, Aijia Lise

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BMI

Congratulations, Andy Grammer!

The 33-year-old "Honey, I'm Good" singer's wife Aijia has given birth to their first child, a daughter named Louisiana K Grammer, who they plan to call "Louie" for short, according to her Instagram.

"We're so in love," Andy shared with People. "We can't believe we get to keep her."

Louie was born on July 28 at 4:33 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz. and measuring 20.5 inches in length.

The couple confirmed back in March that they were expecting a baby girl, with Aijia telling People, "It's been really exciting because on both sides of the family it's the first girl, so it's fun because it's happy news to everyone."

Her singer/songwriter husband also told the magazine, "I feel like if you told me I would be having a son, I would be like, 'Yeah, I'm going to be a parent—I get that.' But when the doctor was like, 'You're going to have a girl,' I was like, 'What? Who am I?' It's the craziest piece of information that changes who you are. It's sweet."

The Grammers tied the knot in 2012, and have been adorably documenting their relationship through Instagram ever since. Andy shared a video of his dancing, pregnant wife for her birthday on June 26, writing, "Watching you be a warrior of love through this pregnancy has made me appreciate your brilliance even more."

Sounds like Louie is going home with some wonderful, loving parents!

 

