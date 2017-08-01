Sofia Vergara Wants to Sell You Underwear—For a Good Cause

REX/Shutterstock
From acting gigs to endorsement deals, Sofia Vergara has found a way to do it all. Now, the Emmy-nominated actress is adding an underwear business to her already extensive portfolio.
EBY is Vergara's latest venture with business partner Renata Black, which pairs undergarments with female empowerment. The subscription-based underwear service, which you can have delivered monthly, bi-monthly or quarterly, will donate 10 percent of all its sales to The Seven Bar Foundation.
The initiative helps impoverished women around the world by giving them the chance to start their own small businesses. Loan sizes range from $80 in India for a fish stand to $2,600 in the United States to build an Etsy empire, enabling women to become self-sufficient through micro-finance.
"I have had the luxury of being able to grow my ideas into successful business ventures over the past 10 years. I want to be able to pass that on to other women in need. I want to be able to provide women with the tools to start their own business as an exit out of poverty," Vergara says in a statement. "EBY does that with its microfinancing model. There's nothing sexier than being your own boss."
"When Sofia and I met it was clear that EBY was an extension of her—powerful and provocative. Sofia has a deep appreciation of what it takes to become a successful woman in business and it was only natural she would create this entry point for other women. If we were going to empower women together, of course we were going to do it with killer underwear," Black, who also started the Seven Bar Foundation, adds. "Not everyone can go join the Peace Corps but you can make a conscious choice of the first thing you put on in the morning and we created that choice through EBY. I could not be more excited for the world to experience Sofia how I have witnessed her as a visionary, innovator and entrepreneur."
The seamless design uses a patented technology to ensure that underwear doesn't slide or ride up while women wear them. Whether you prefer a barely-there thong or the full-coverage of a boy short, there's a style for everyone!
The 45-year-old actress demonstrates time and again that she's the perfect combination of sexy and smart—and now she has a business to prove it.
The underwear will be available on EBY's website starting Sept. 25.