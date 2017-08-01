Blake Lively's $40 Jeans Are From Where?

To say the least.

If and/or when that exact style runs out, take a browse through the below cost-friendly selection.

And not only do Blake's insanely-affordable pair look expertly tailored (notice how the hem hits her perfectly, just above the ankle strap of her sandal), but the fit seems to also be somewhat dreamy. They're just the right amount of form-fitting to really hug each curve, without looking snug. Something we're all concerned about when it comes to jeans that cheap.

We can hear your bank accounts rejoicing already.

Turns out it's time to stop overlooking Old Navy's jean selection.

