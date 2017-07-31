Pumpkin Spice Season Is Already Here! 11 Ways You Can Celebrate Early

Sorry summer, but some shoppers are so ready for fall.

Just when it was time to pull out bikinis, sunscreen and beach towels, consumers are now finding themselves longing for fall leaves, Halloween décor and pumpkin spice deliciousness.

And while some are walking into their local store and discovering plenty of spooky decorations—yes, we see you Hobby Lobby—others are craving some much needed pumpkin spice flavors.

Lucky for you, we did some digging and there are already plenty of treats to choose from right now.

Whether you want to start with some breakfast spice or a late-evening pumpkin dessert, plenty of retailers are taking advantage of the food craze that doesn't have to last just one season.

With August upon us, we decided to take a look at the pumpkin spice-themed items available online or in stores right now in our gallery below.