The Bachelorette Just Completely Destroyed Lee Garrett On the Most Fascinating Men Tell All Ever

Sometimes, the best part of Men Tell All is the screaming.

There's just something so satisfying about seeing which guys get the screams from the audience as they're introduced, and which guys get the lulled residual screams. The biggest screams tonight went to Dean (obviously), while Kenny, Josiah, Diggy, Whaboom, Fred, Jonathan, and Will all clearly got screams just for them. Even Whaboom had some of his own screams. Matt, Jamey(??), Jack Stone, and a few other randos got "Yay...who?" screams, but the decline was clear when Lee was introduced. Lee is not a man with screamy fans, nor is he a man who probably deserves them.

And of course, there were the screams inside our own heads. We had forgotten how much we did not want to remember the existence of Lee's drawling southern assholery, or Whaboom and his best frenemy Blake, or DeMario and his really incredible ability to sit at the very bottom of a hole and still talk himself deeper into it.