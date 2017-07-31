The Bachelorette: Men Tell All Special: Looking Back at the Most Explosive Moments

It's time to hear from the men.

Rachel Lindsay sits down in the hot seat for tonight's long-awaited Men Tell All special of The Bachelorette, one host Chris Harrison probably, most definitely, without a doubt referred to as the franchise's "most dramatic yet." We'll hear the good, the bad and the ugly from the guys who didn't exactly capture Rachel's heart along the way, and a few contestants will inevitably attempt to pitch themselves as the next Bachelor.

Viewers at home can expect Lee Garrett and Kenny King to rehash their beef, Dean Unglert to open about his heartbreak after being sent home following his hometown date, and DeMario Jackson to address those cheating allegations. Like we said, dramatic.