The Bachelorette: Men Tell All Special: Looking Back at the Most Explosive Moments

The Bachelorette, Men Tell All

The Bachelorette Just Completely Destroyed Lee Garrett On the Most Fascinating Men Tell All Ever

It's time to hear from the men. 

Rachel Lindsay sits down in the hot seat for tonight's long-awaited Men Tell All special of The Bachelorette, one host Chris Harrison probably, most definitely, without a doubt referred to as the franchise's "most dramatic yet." We'll hear the good, the bad and the ugly from the guys who didn't exactly capture Rachel's heart along the way, and a few contestants will inevitably attempt to pitch themselves as the next Bachelor. 

Viewers at home can expect Lee Garrett and Kenny King to rehash their beef, Dean Unglert to open about his heartbreak after being sent home following his hometown date, and DeMario Jackson to address those cheating allegations. Like we said, dramatic. 

Rachel isn't the first Bachelorette to face her fair share of reality TV controversy. After all, coming face to face with a room full of your ex-boyfriends isn't necessarily a walk in the park, and Men Tell All episodes tend to get crazy. 

So before settling in for Bachelorette Monday, relive the Men Tell All specials' most memorable bombshells, confrontations and WTF moments below. 

The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Shawn Booth's bubbly fiancée endured a disturbing amount of cyber bullying during her time as the Bachelorette in 2015. Bristowe addressed her critics head-on, prior to Harrison actually reading some of the death threats she received online: "Spreading hate the way people have been is not OK. The hardest part for me is that it affects my family. I can handle it, but it's my family that calls me to say if I'm OK. It's really hard. It's hurtful."

The Bachelorette, Emily Maynard, Chris Harrison

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Emily Maynard

Season 8's leading lady didn't hold back when she confronted Kalon McMahon over him referring to her daughter as "baggage." Despite this apparent scum bag's apology, Maynard fired back. "You, my dear, should be a politician," she quipped, "because that is the biggest load of bulls—t I've ever heard."

She continued, "I just hope that you find faith in something bigger than your Prada shoes and your rented helicopter." Speechless, right?!

The Bachelorette, Men Tell All

ABC

Chad Johnson

Bachelor Nation heard from public enemy No. 1 of JoJo Fletcher's season one last time when he showed up to Men Tell All with plenty of tea to spill. Besides his countless jabs aimed at nearly every contestant, Johnson claimed he'd been hooking up with a handful of his co-star's ex-girlfriends.

JoJo's response? "He's not even worth my breath."

The Bachelorette, Andi Dorfman, Nick Viall

Todd Wawrychuk/ABC via Getty Images

Andi Dorfman

Technically speaking, this moment occurred on the After the Final Rose episode of Dorfman's season in 2014, though the format is almost identical to the Men Tell All specials. A distraught Nick Viall shocked many when he shared details of their intimacy on live TV, which Dorfman considered "below the belt." 

The Atlanta-based attorney defended her decision to send Viall, who went on to become the Bachelor three years later, home before the final rose ceremony. Since then, Andi and Nick have put their differences aside and remain friends. 

The Bachelorette, Ashley Hebert, JP Rosenbaum

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Ashley Hebert & J.P. Rosenbaum

ABC awkwardly diverted attention from Andi's Men Tell All when the still-together pairing known as Ashley and J.P. took the stage for a live ultrasound. Yes, a live ultrasound to reveal the sex of their unborn child. 

The whole thing was made even more uncomfortable by the fact that the couple had already announced they were expecting a boy prior to the television spectacle, so it made little sense for producers to waste time on this otherwise celebratory moment.

The Bachelorette, Marquel Martin

ABC

Marquel Martin

Things came to a heated conclusion for contestant Andrew Poole, who during Andi Dorfman's season allegedly made an offensive remark toward Martin and Ron Worrell, both African-American. While defending himself against allegations of racism, Poole mixed up both Martin and Worrell's names... which didn't go over too well. Yikes, indeed.

