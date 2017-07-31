Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador Reveals How She Plans to Lose 40 Pounds

Putting nine lemons in a bowl isn't the only way Shannon Beador plans to lose some weight.

After the Real Housewives of Orange County star bravely opened up about her weight gain on the Bravo reality show, the mother of three is determined to drop some pounds.

"I've gained 40 pounds, which is insane to me," Shannon shared with E! News ahead of her appearance on tonight's Watch What Happens Live. "I didn't think I would be in the 150's in my lifetime let alone the 160's and the 170's but I'm telling you, if you're 53 it could happen."

She continued, "I've always been a healthy eater but I just went off the deep end a little bit so I'm eating clean and healthy again and that's just a huge part of it."

Today, the reality star often times kicks off her day with egg whites. Lunch includes a salad with a lean protein while dinner features a vegetable and a protein.