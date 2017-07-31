Inside Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Low-Key Movie Date

But what about the really important info, like what kind of snacks did the stars sink their teeth into? Turns out that Sprouse was munching on MiniMelts during the Ansel Elgort-helmed movie.

The eyewitness added, "After the movie they rushed outside because it was getting chaotic. They were getting recognized."

However, Sprouse, who plays Jughead on the Archie-inspired show, stopped to take a photo with a lucky fan, but asked that she do it quietly.

A rep for Reinhart, who plays Betty, declined to comment.

The co-stars are currently in the land of the Canucks while filming the second season of their drama.

Last week, E! News reported that TV's "Bughead" were dating in real life, after the twosome were spotted canoodling at EW's 2017 Comic-Con party the weekend prior. Multiple eyewitnesses confirmed that the actors "could not keep their hands off of one another" during 2017 Comic-Con weekend.

Neither Reinhart, 20, nor Sprouse, 24, has publicly commented on their budding romance. However, the former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star told MTV News he and Reinhart were "strictly in the friend zone."

The actors were first romantically linked after Sprouse photographed his co-star in a field. "Lili and I play characters who are dating," he told MTV News, "so just about any time she and I go out into the wilderness, it's, 'Oh, my god!' Truthfully, I'm a sucker for friends, fashion and framing."

Whatever you say, Juggy...

The CW's Riverdale returns Oct. 11.

