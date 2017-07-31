Kate Hudson Pokes Fun at Anthony Scaramucci's Resignation With How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Meme

Let's call this sequel How to Lose a Communications Director in 10 Days.
President Donald Trump's latest staff shakeup came with a side of Kate Hudson sass, as she responded to Anthony Scaramucci's resignation from his post as White House communications director after only (you guessed it) 10 days on the clock.
Almost immediately, the actress weighed in on the breaking news by photoshopping an image of Trump and Scaramucci on a poster from her 2003 rom-com, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. "Box office results are in! The #1 comedy in America!" she fittingly captioned the now-viral meme.
Scaramucci's departure came as John Kelly began his first day as chief of staff, who was brought in to replace Reince Priebus as one of the president's top advisers. The New York City-based financier's short-lived tenure was plagued by a profanity-filled rant aimed at members of Trump's staff and published by The New Yorker.
"Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced in a statement. "Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best."
Internet sleuths also noticed the Wikipedia page for How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days briefly included an edited plot section with a complete rundown of today's events sans mention of the film's stars, Hudson and Matthew McConaughey.
Long story short, Kate Hudson wins the day.