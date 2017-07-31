Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Didn't Want to Tell Javi Marroquin About Third Pregnancy Because He's "Unstable"

Kailyn Lowry is ready for her close-up.

After trying to hide her pregnancy, Kailyn finally opened up on-camera about having her third child with a third man in tonight's episode of Teen Mom 2, first discussing it with her ex, Jo Rivera, who she had previously told off-camera.

"I'm going to start filming about being pregnant," she told Jo, the father of her son, Isaac. "I don't want to talk about it, but I'm seeing all the s—t Jenelle [Evans] has gone through having three kids with three people and it's going to get out anyway, so I might as well tell my story and be transparent about it, so the truth is out there and not rumors and assumptions."

While she told one of her exes, Kailyn admitted she had yet to tell ex-husband Javi Marroquin. "I'm afraid he will try to sell it…sell the story," she said, going on to say he is "unstable."