Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Didn't Want to Tell Javi Marroquin About Third Pregnancy Because He's "Unstable"

Kailyn Lowry is ready for her close-up.
After trying to hide her pregnancy, Kailyn finally opened up on-camera about having her third child with a third man in tonight's episode of Teen Mom 2, first discussing it with her ex, Jo Rivera, who she had previously told off-camera.
"I'm going to start filming about being pregnant," she told Jo, the father of her son, Isaac. "I don't want to talk about it, but I'm seeing all the s—t Jenelle [Evans] has gone through having three kids with three people and it's going to get out anyway, so I might as well tell my story and be transparent about it, so the truth is out there and not rumors and assumptions."
While she told one of her exes, Kailyn admitted she had yet to tell ex-husband Javi Marroquin. "I'm afraid he will try to sell it…sell the story," she said, going on to say he is "unstable."
Though Jo was supportive, he did express concern over the father being part of her other children's lives, saying, "I think you did not take your time here. You should've been more patient."
But Kailyn said she was told she has fertility issues and may never be able to get pregnant again, so she felt like she had to do it now.
A producer then stepped in and asked if she and the baby's father, who does "not want to be a part of the show," had been using any form of birth control.
"OK, so from both of us, it was not planned and not prevented," Kailyn answered. "He's a big boy, he knows how to pull out." Well then!
And the next day, Vee, Jo's fiancée and the mother of his daughter, Vivi, had strong opinions on Kailyn's pregnancy.
"She should've just been by herself for a while. It's not just her life, she's affecting everyone," she said. "She's brought all of us down. She's doing all this s—t. Like, what the hell is she thinking. It's aggravating and it's hard for me to sit here and defend someone like that. I can't defend you when I don't agree with you and I don't like any of the decisions you're making. I don't want my daughter looking up to someone like that."
While he didn't disagree with her, Jo said, "The only thing I can do is be as supportive as I can."
As fans know, Kailyn is expecting her third child later this summer. E! News later learned that Chris Lopez is the father.
Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on MTV.