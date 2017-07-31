Whitney Port Gives Birth! Inside Her Love-Hate Relationship With Being Pregnant

Whitney Port loves her baby, but she hated her pregnancy.

That was the exact title (one she admitted was tongue in cheek) of the former MTV reality star and fashion guru's blog dedicated to documenting the ups and downs of life as a mom-to-be. Luckily, all the discomfort and surplus of emotions were worth it: Port and Tim Rosenman welcomed a healthy and happy son named Sonny Rosenman just days ago!

Only weeks after The Hills alum announced she was expecting her first child, Port—dressed in an oversized robe and cuddled up in bed—gave fans a first look at her road to baby. "I felt extra s--tty this morning," she said with a sarcastic laugh, "so Timmy decided to set up a camera and put it at the foot of my bed so I could share with you all the terrible things that are going on with me and my pregnancy."

In the months that followed, an admirably candid Whitney discussed the aspects of pregnancy most celebrity parents rarely share, and if they do, come filtered through an Instagram-ready lens.