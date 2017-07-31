Was The Bachelorette's Lee Garrett's Apology For Offensive Tweets Sincere? "He Could Be Full of S--t"

Forget roses, do you accept Lee's apology?

18 of Rachel Lindsay's men reunited for The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All special on Monday night, and one guy was seemingly there for the right reason after being wrong for the majority of the season: Lee Garrett, who was quick to antagonize some of the other men in the house and whose offensive tweets were exposed early in the season.

And Rachel, host Chris Harrison and the rest of the men did not go easy on Lee during the two-hour special, calling him out for his racist behavior. While Lee did eventually apologize, it didn't seem exactly clear that the singer-songwriter knew what he was apologizing for.

"I'm sorry for saying things when I was not educated and ignorant in those subjects," he said, acknowledging the other guys for reaching out to him despite his behavior.

Harrison and the rest of Rachel's men definitely voiced their opinions on Lee's apology and whether or not it was sincere.