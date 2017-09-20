Kate Beckinsale's Alleged Stalker Has All Charges Dropped

UPDATE: The man arrested for allegedly stalking Kate Beckinsale will not face criminal prosecution.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the Florida State Attorney's Office dropped all charges against Terry Lee Rep because authorities apprehended the individual prior to him making contact with the actress on July 29, 2017 in Tampa Bay.

Beckinsale has not commented publicly on the matter.

________

A man was arrested at Tampa Bay Comic Con Saturday on suspicion of stalking Kate Beckinsale, who later made a scheduled celebrity guest appearance at the event.

Terry Lee Repp, a 45-year-old resident of Iowa, was booked in jail that morning on a $500 bond after he turned up at the Tampa Bay Convention Center a couple of hours before the actress was set to take the stage for a Q&A session, police records show. She filed a police report against him. He has not commented.

Police said in a statement that on Thursday, Repp was found inside the Tampa Convention Center during the Comic Con event and "has a history of following and harassing [Beckinsale] and came to Tampa in an effort to continue the harassing behavior."