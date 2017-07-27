3 Shocking Revelations From Married at First Sight's Decision Night

Tonight is decision night!

For fans of Married at First Sight, Thursday's all-new episode wasn't just a season finale. It was the evening where they would finally find out if the three remaining couples wanted to stay married or go their separate ways.

Through the past eight weeks, Lifetime cameras have been documenting Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta, Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot and Nate Duhon and Sheila Downs' respective marriages ever since they took a leap of faith and decided to say "I Do" after meeting at—you guessed it—first sight.

With help from Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Rachel DeAlto, these couples tried to defy expectations and get through love's highs and lows.

So did they succeed? Take a look at just some of the shocking moments from each couple's final decision.