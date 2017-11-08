Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Are Teaming Up for Series About TV Morning Shows

UPDATE: The series now has a home—and it's a bit of an unorthodox one. After a bidding war, Apple has handed the still-untitled show a straight-to-series, two season order of 20 episodes, according to multiple reports. This marks Apple's second foray into scripted originals, after ordering Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories to series. Neither shows have a premiere date just yet.

Jennifer Aniston is preparing to make her return to TV.

The Friends alum is reportedly teaming up with Reese Witherspoon for a new drama exploring the world of morning shows and the larger New York media scene they're a part of, THR reports. The untitled series will start looking for a home in the coming weeks, with pitches expected at premium cable outlets and streaming services. Based on an original idea, the series is being spearheaded by former HBO head of drama Michael Ellenberg and his production company Media Res.