10 Surprising Things We Learned From Kim Kardashian West's Beauty Routine

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The Kontour Kween is back at it again!

Earlier today, Kim Kardashian teamed up with YouTube vlogger and makeup artist Jaclyn Hill on a "Get Ready with Me" makeup tutorial using the now-sold out KKW Beauty Créme Contour and Highlight Kits. The result: an amusing-yet-informative conversation between two makeup lovers. Kim K., who has always relied on her world-renowned glam team and admits to her sub-par makeup skills, and Jaclyn, who's built a loyal following based on her personal beauty knowledge, were quite surprised by how much they learned from each other. But, for viewers, it was all useful. 

Ready to step your makeup game up? Keep scrolling for all of the things we learned. 

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Unlike Jaclyn, Kim K. isn't a fan of primer. "I don't really use primer." After a gasp, Jaclyn responds, "[The Sisley primer] will make you so glowy throughout the day. It's everlasting dewyness."

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Sisley Paris

'Double Tenseur' Moisturizing Gel, $192

 

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim came to the makeup tutorial with liquid foundations from three different brands: Chanel, La Prarie and Giorgio Armani.

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Chanel & La Prarie

Chanel Ultrawear Flawless Foundation, $60; La Prairie Anti-Aging Foundation SPF 15, $115

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Dermablend is a popular brand for stage makeup. Kim uses their concealer palette, literally like a boss. 

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kryolan

Similar: Dermacolor Camouflage Creme, $37.50

ESC: Kim Kardashian

"After I do a really dry concealer, I use this Make Up For Ever Lifting," Kim said as she applied the creamy product with a flat concealer brush. This isn't typical, so Jaclyn clarified, "So you do a dry, very pasty concealer and then a creamy concealer on top?" Kim's response: "Mhm."

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Make Up For Ever

Lift Concealer, $26

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Before Kim starts the contouring process, she bakes her concealer. After it's properly set, she removes most of the powder. "I kind of keep the corner. I'm just going to blend and brush [the powder of the outer portion of the face] off because I am going to cream contour," she says referring to the powder near the corner of her eye. "I don't want it to get all powdery."

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Ben Nye

Ben Nye Luxury Powder, $13.50

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Ben Nye has been around for awhile, and we were surprised the beauty star is still using a product she swore by over a decade ago. "Mario would die if he saw the products I had," she said. "They're so old school."

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Ben Nye

Ben Nye Luxury Powder, $13.50

ESC: Kim Kardashian

"When I do my contour, I always mix them. You definitely need two different shades," Kim revealed to viewers. The YouTuber then agreed and added, "You can use the lighter side to bring in further, and the darker side to hit it up higher."

ESC: Kim Kardashian

KKW Beauty

Créme Contour and Highlight Kit

ESC: Kim Kardashian

"I always do like a three," she said, tracing her product from her hairline, down her jaw, then along her jawbone. 

ESC: Kim Kardashian

KKW Beauty

Créme Contour and Highlight Kit

ESC: Kim Kardashian

"I love the little tip of your nose," Kim mentioned as she placed contour on her nose. According to the kontour kween, adding contour underneath "makes your nose look shorter." Has this been her secret all along?!

ESC: Kim Kardashian

KKW Beauty

Créme Contour and Highlight Kit

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim is very proud of the applicator on her contour stick. "I definitely wet the sponge. These sponges are removable." However, instead of water, she uses a facial mist—pure genius!

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Tatcha

Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, $48

For Kim, the brand and this makeup tutorial are about one thing: making contouring easier and more accessible. 

"I would think that everyone thinks that contour is really hard to do," Kim admitted after being asked about her goal for her new brand from a Twitter follower. "I just want to show people that I'm not the best makeup artist, but it's fun for me."

Hopefully, it's easier now! 

