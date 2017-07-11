10 Surprising Things We Learned From Kim Kardashian West's Beauty Routine

Earlier today, Kim Kardashian teamed up with YouTube vlogger and makeup artist Jaclyn Hill on a "Get Ready with Me" makeup tutorial using the now-sold out KKW Beauty Créme Contour and Highlight Kits. The result: an amusing-yet-informative conversation between two makeup lovers. Kim K., who has always relied on her world-renowned glam team and admits to her sub-par makeup skills, and Jaclyn, who's built a loyal following based on her personal beauty knowledge, were quite surprised by how much they learned from each other. But, for viewers, it was all useful.

Ready to step your makeup game up? Keep scrolling for all of the things we learned.





Unlike Jaclyn, Kim K. isn't a fan of primer. "I don't really use primer." After a gasp, Jaclyn responds, "[The Sisley primer] will make you so glowy throughout the day. It's everlasting dewyness."





Kim came to the makeup tutorial with liquid foundations from three different brands: Chanel, La Prarie and Giorgio Armani.

Dermablend is a popular brand for stage makeup. Kim uses their concealer palette, literally like a boss.

"After I do a really dry concealer, I use this Make Up For Ever Lifting," Kim said as she applied the creamy product with a flat concealer brush. This isn't typical, so Jaclyn clarified, "So you do a dry, very pasty concealer and then a creamy concealer on top?" Kim's response: "Mhm."





Before Kim starts the contouring process, she bakes her concealer. After it's properly set, she removes most of the powder. "I kind of keep the corner. I'm just going to blend and brush [the powder of the outer portion of the face] off because I am going to cream contour," she says referring to the powder near the corner of her eye. "I don't want it to get all powdery."

Ben Nye has been around for awhile, and we were surprised the beauty star is still using a product she swore by over a decade ago. "Mario would die if he saw the products I had," she said. "They're so old school."

"When I do my contour, I always mix them. You definitely need two different shades," Kim revealed to viewers. The YouTuber then agreed and added, "You can use the lighter side to bring in further, and the darker side to hit it up higher."





"I always do like a three," she said, tracing her product from her hairline, down her jaw, then along her jawbone.

"I love the little tip of your nose," Kim mentioned as she placed contour on her nose. According to the kontour kween, adding contour underneath "makes your nose look shorter." Has this been her secret all along?!

