The Most Dramatic Fixer Upper Transformations of All Time

There's no way around it: Chip and Joanna Gaines are miracle workers. There a lot of reasons why Fixer Upper is one of the most popular shows on HGTV (make that all of television), and it isn't just Jo's adorable style or Chip's dad jokes that keep audiences coming back again and again. As mesmerizing as they are as a couple, everyone is really there for the house porn.

After all, nothing is more relaxing than watching ship lap transform a house. And transform it does. Fixer Upper wrapped its fourth season this spring, which means that the Gaines' and their crew at Magnolia Market have renovated dozens of houses on-air. Each project they undertake is meant to impress but not all transformations are created equal. Some are simply more dramatic than others, whether it's because the original house was a real hot mess or because Chip and Jo pulled out every last stop.

In the name of spicing things up during the summer hiatus we're bringing you the hit show's five most unbelievable transformations. There's something for everyone here: A landlocked houseboat turned waterfront dream, an actual shack turned into a gorgeous home and even a barndominium. (Yes, you read that right: It's a barn-turned-condominium). If the five craziest renovations still aren't enough for you, fear not: to see more Fixer Upper makeovers, just visit their website.