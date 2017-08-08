Bethenny Frankel's Ex-Husband Jason Hoppy Arraigned on Additional Charges

UPDATE: E! News has learned that Bethenny Frankeland Jason Hoppy's legal battle still continues.

A source tells E! News that after a court hearing today, a judge dismissed Hoppy's motion to dismiss harassment and stalking charges made by his ex-wife.

An insider adds, "The order of protection has brought Bethenny enormous relief. In the past eight months, she's been happier and felt more free because of it."

Hoppy's team filed a motion to dismiss the case and it was denied, however, he has until September 27 to accept the existing plea deal or else the case goes to trial.

Hoppy was arrested in January after he allegedly sent the Real Housewives of New York star multiple emails and texts and showed up at their 6-year-old daughter Bryn's school to confront her. He was charged with one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, one count of stalking in the fourth degree and one count of harassment in the second degree.

Today, he appeared in court for the charges, and a spokesperson for the New York District Attorney's office confirmed to E! News that he was arraigned on additional charges, including one count of stalking in the third degree and another count of stalking in the fourth degree.