Bethenny Frankel's Ex-Husband Jason Hoppy Arraigned on Additional Charges

UPDATE: E! News has learned that Bethenny Frankeland Jason Hoppy's legal battle still continues.

A source tells E! News that after a court hearing today, a judge dismissed Hoppy's motion to dismiss harassment and stalking charges made by his ex-wife.

An insider adds, "The order of protection has brought Bethenny enormous relief. In the past eight months, she's been happier and felt more free because of it."

Hoppy's team filed a motion to dismiss the case and it was denied, however, he has until September 27 to accept the existing plea deal or else the case goes to trial.

________

Hoppy was arrested in January after he allegedly sent the Real Housewives of New York star multiple emails and texts and showed up at their 6-year-old daughter Bryn's school to confront her. He was charged with one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, one count of stalking in the fourth degree and one count of harassment in the second degree.

Today, he appeared in court for the charges, and a spokesperson for the New York District Attorney's office confirmed to E! News that he was arraigned on additional charges, including one count of stalking in the third degree and another count of stalking in the fourth degree.

We reached out to Hoppy's attorney for comment who told us, regarding the prior charges, "We filed a motion to dismiss today."

As for the new charges, he added, "We deny the allegations and will answer them in court [on August 8th]."

Frankel's attorney has not returned our request for comment.

Bethenny Frankel, Jason Hoppy

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Frankel and Hoppy were married for two years before filing for divorce in 2012.

Their divorce took nearly four years to finalize as they fought over alimony, child custody and Frankel's New York City condo. By July 2016, Hoppy had moved out of the Tribeca home and a few weeks later, their attorneys confirmed the divorce was finalized

However, the road remains rocky for the former couple.

Frankel filed a complaint last year accusing Hoppy of sending her over 160 emails and several text messages between November and January. She also told police he contacted her via text message and email between August and November, including one message that allegedly read, "I will continue to communicate with you as often as I see fit in hopes that you will stop regardless of any attorney you retain."

According to that complaint, her attorney sent Hoppy a cease and desist letter on Nov. 22, 2016. 

Then, he was arrested earlier this year after sending more emails and texts and showing up at Bryn's school to confront Frankel.

"The victim stated he made numerous emails and FaceTime calls, which placed her in fear for her safety," a court public information office told us at the time. "She said the communication was unwanted."

According to Frankel's complaint, Hoppy approached her and her former boyfriend Dennis Shields at the school on Jan. 27 and repeatedly stated, "OK I see. This is how you want to do this. OK. You can play your game. It doesn't matter. You can get 10 lawyers. There's nothing you can do to stop me. You'll be sorry. You've been warned. I can't help it. She's pure evil. You've been warned. Don't say I didn't warn you." 

Hoppy denied the allegations as "false charges" and rejected a plea offer in court in March.

People was the first to report the story.

(Originally published on July 28, 2017 at 9:44 a.m. PT)

