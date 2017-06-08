Forget Jack’s Death, This Is What the This Is Us Cast Is Dying to Find Out in Season 2

The Comparison Between the Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders Stars and the Real-Life Players Will Give You Chills
OK, you guys, we get it, you want to know how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died on This Is Us. We really do. And answers are coming, as Sterling K. Brown told us, but guess what? Other things are going to happen!
And when E! News caught up with the cast of NBC's breakout hit at an FYC event in Hollywood on Wednesday night, they were more than happy to reveal the questions they're hoping are answered in season two, other than how the beloved Pearson family patriarch died.
"I want to know how Beth and Randall met," Mandy Moore told Kristin Dos Santos of Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson's characters. "I'm assuming college or something, that's sort of what I've conjured up in my mind."
Also wanting to know the origin of the couple's love story? Randall, himself, as Brown said, "I think that's a really interesting story. I have ideas and I've made suggestions, but I don't know 100 percent."
NBC
As for Milo Ventimiglia, he said he wants more background on his on-screen daughter's beau, Toby (Chris Sullivan), like any good father would.
"I think Toby's a man of mystery. I think his love for Kate is...as a father, I love that, but I want to know more about Toby as an individual man before Kate," he said, before continuing, "I want to know about Kate singing. I want to know about what happens to Kevin deciding, 'The heck with it, I'm gonna go and I'm gonna do this Ron Howard film and leave the woman I left the first time. And then Randall and Beth wanting to adopt a baby and what does that mean? And then poor Rebecca, and that moment where maybe Jack dies, where are they? So many questions!"
But Chrissy Metz also admitted she wants to learn more about her fiancée.
"I want to know more about, of course, Toby, and [Beth]'s backstory." Metz said. "We found out that her mom fell, like what is their backstory? And what about Miguel's kids?! Holy moly, there are so many layers, there's so much!"
To hear more from the cast about the answers they want to see in season two, watch our interview with them above.
This Is Us will air Tuesdays this fall on NBC.
