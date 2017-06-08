Forget Jack’s Death, This Is What the This Is Us Cast Is Dying to Find Out in Season 2

OK, you guys, we get it, you want to know how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died on This Is Us. We really do. And answers are coming, as Sterling K. Brown told us, but guess what? Other things are going to happen!

And when E! News caught up with the cast of NBC's breakout hit at an FYC event in Hollywood on Wednesday night, they were more than happy to reveal the questions they're hoping are answered in season two, other than how the beloved Pearson family patriarch died.

"I want to know how Beth and Randall met," Mandy Moore told Kristin Dos Santos of Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson's characters. "I'm assuming college or something, that's sort of what I've conjured up in my mind."

Also wanting to know the origin of the couple's love story? Randall, himself, as Brown said, "I think that's a really interesting story. I have ideas and I've made suggestions, but I don't know 100 percent."