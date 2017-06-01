Fifth Harmony Releases Their First Single Without Camila Cabello: Listen to "Down" Now

We are so down for some new Fifth Harmony music.
After plenty of suspense and excitement, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Ally Brooke Hernandez delivered their first single without Camila Cabello late Thursday night.
Titled "Down," the hot new track features Gucci Mane and is already climbing the charts. You can listen and purchase the track on iTunes now.
The new music comes as the ladies of Fifth Harmony have been teasing exciting news for their fans on social media. Back in January, the X-Factor alumni posted a photo from the music studio with the caption "bounce back."
And during recent award shows, the ladies have promised their followers that the wait for new music will be worth it.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
"I want to thank our families. Our team, our team, our team, some amazing people," Lauren shared at the 2017 People's Choice Awards. "We love you guys. So much to come so stay tuned."
Soon after, Dinah would get Harmonizers even more excited with a tease at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
"Y'all have been working so hard and we have been working just as hard," she shared. "We are sure to make you all so proud. Y'all stay tuned for new music."
On Friday morning, Fifth Harmony is scheduled to hit Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series where they will perform their new song "Down" as well as the fan-favorite "Work From Home."
As for former member Camila, she remains focused on her solo career. Earlier this month, the 20-year-old dropped two songs including "Crying in the Club."
The song—off her album, The Hurting, the Healing, the Loving—was written by Benny Blanco, Camila and Sia. Benny produced the song with Matt Beckley, Cashmere Cat and Happy Perez.