Savannah Chrisley Celebrates Brother Chase's 21st Birthday With Adorable Throwback Photo

This time around, it's Savannah Chrisley who knows best.
As her big brother, Chase Chrisley, rang in his 21st birthday in Sin City, the reality star and beauty pageant queen took to Instagram on Thursday with a sweet photo of the pair from back in the day. (And a warning...)
"HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHASE!!! I hope you're having the best time in Vegas but PLEASE come back alive with all teeth and no face tattoos," the ever-protective Savannah wrote.
The Chrisley Knows Best beauty continued, "seriously though...I can't believe that you're 21!!! It's CRAZY!! You're officially an adult! I know we've had our ups and our downs but thank you for being the best big brother that I could ask for."
"I will forever love you," the 19-year-old shared, "and cherish the relationship that we have. No matter where life takes us I will ALWAYS need my big brother... happy birthday!"
She also posted another throwback photo from their childhood that she captioned, "....this photo is proof that I've always terrorized him hahah and bud...21 won't be any different."
There's no closer bond than that of a brother and sister! And it wouldn't be a celebration in the Chrisley household without a message from papa Todd Chrisley, who poked fun at his son finally reaching the legal drinking age.
Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment
"Well folks, it's happening," Todd wrote alongside a snapshot of the pair. "@chasechrisley no longer has to lie... because he's now officially turning 21. Son, I love you with all my heart, I will always see you as my little boy but will now treat you like a man so get ready for the check at dinner going forward. Love you son."
Did you hear that, Chase? It's your turn to treat the fam.
He shared another comedic message later on, penning, "Happy birthday son @chasechrisley, May God bless you with a long happy healthy prosperous life, May he bless you with a woman as good as your mother and children to worry your balls off."
Happy birthday, Chase! Here's to your best year yet.
